Trump wants to reduce US military presence in Europe — news agency’s source

ROME, January 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wants to reduce the US military presence in Europe by 20,000 troops and demand a "greater contribution" from European countries for the upkeep of the rest, ANSA said, citing its sources in Brussels.

"Trump proceeds from the fact that US servicemen are a containment instrument, therefore, their expenses cannot be covered by US taxpayers alone," the news agency cited one of its sources as saying, specifying that all plans are currently in the early phase and have not yet been specifically discussed with European partners.

However, the stance of the new US president who has always believed that Europe must do more to ensure its own security is well-known. For instance, Trump has already indicated a threshold of 5% GDP for military expenditures within the NATO framework. The news agency insisted that last year, EU total defense spending on average amounted to 1.9%, while in Russia, this figure is purportedly up to 9%.

According to ANSA’s calculations, up to 80,000 US troops may remain in Europe, although their exact number is unknown. According to its estimates, about 12,000 US troops are stationed in various bases in Italy, including the NATO ones (in Aviano, Naples, Sigonella, Vicenza, Pisa and Latina).