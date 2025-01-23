Researchers aim to develop vaccines for breast and pancreatic cancer — leading oncologist

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian scientists are working on creating models of cancerous diseases to develop customized mRNA vaccines, including those targeting kidney, breast, and pancreatic cancers. Trials for these vaccines could begin by late this year or early 2026, according to Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, who shared the details with TASS.

"If they (the amount of funding - TASS) align with agreements, we will aggressively pursue this effort, working parallel to melanoma studies, which are already well-established <...>, to develop additional cancer models. Following melanoma, we plan to create vaccines for small cell lung cancer - the most prevalent and lethal cancer in humans with severe consequences. Furthermore, vaccines for specific kidney cancers, and possibly breast and pancreatic cancers, are also part of our roadmap," the expert revealed, adding that cancer vaccine trials for melanoma patients are planned to begin in September.

Gintsburg mentioned that based on funding availability, two or three new sets of animal studies on cancer models will also be conducted. "By the year’s end or early next year, oncology centers may begin testing the cancer vaccine on patients diagnosed with the relevant cancers," he clarified.

Previously, Gintsburg stated to TASS that preclinical research on the cancer vaccine demonstrated its effectiveness in suppressing tumor growth. He also highlighted that the initial recipients of the cancer vaccine in clinical trials might include patients with melanoma and small cell lung cancer.

Andrey Kaprin, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Health Ministry, earlier confirmed that preclinical studies of the vaccine has already been finalized.