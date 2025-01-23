US hopes for good relations with China, expects cooperation on Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. The United States expects to have good ties with China and hopes for its assistance in settling the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump said to the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via video link.

"We look forward to doing very well with China and getting along with China," the American leader said. "Hopefully, China can help us stop the war with in particular, Russia, Ukraine," he added.

Trump also said that he "always had a very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US president added that a recent conversation between the US and Chinese leaders was held at the initiative of the Chinese side. "I think that we're going to have a very good relationship. All we want is fairness. We just want a level playing field. We don't want to take advantage," Trump said.

As reported earlier, right after the conversation between Trump and Xi, the US leader wrote on his page on the Truth Social network that the conversation was beneficial both for Beijing and Washington. Trump noted that he expects for many issues to be resolved jointly. The US president specified that he and his Chinese counterpart discussed the issues of trade balance, fentanyl, TikTok and many other subjects.

Later, China’s Vice President Han Zheng said that the two leaders reached mutual agreement on the issues related to promoting bilateral relations. He also noted that China was ready for interaction to implement this consensus.