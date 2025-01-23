Trump signs executive order to release classified files on Kennedy assassination

WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to publish classified files on the assassination of the 35th President of the United States John Kennedy.

The document also provides for the publication of previously inaccessible documents on the assassination of the brother of the assassinated president Robert Kennedy and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King.

"That's a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long - for years, for decades," he said when signing the document.