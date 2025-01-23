De’Longhi to open its first flagship store in Russia

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The De’Longhi home appliances brand will open Russia’s first flagship offline store in the Mega Khimki shopping mall, the press service of Mega malls told TASS.

"The first flagship store of the De’Longhi brand in Russia will appear in the capital. The opening will be on January 24 in Mega Khimki," the press service said. The store "will cover an area of 246.5 sq m. The brand was present in Russia in the corner format only before," it added.

The store will offer cooking tops, ovens, coffee makers, toasters, and washing machines.

"We support the aspiration of De’Longhi for offline interaction with consumers," Mega Khimki Manager Anastasia Kreposhina said, as cited by the press service. "Opening of a spacious De’Longhi offline store will help the guests select appliances for home based on their own preferences and not on others’ references," she noted.

De’Longhi was founded in 1902 in Italy. The company specializes in producing coffee machines and coffee makers and also manufactures a wide range of home and kitchen appliances.