Russian national Tsurkov alive after being kidnapped in Iraq — reporter

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. Dual Russian-Israeli national Elizabeth Tsurkov is alive after being kidnapped in Iraq in 2023, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein.

"Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told me in Davos that Princeton researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been held hostage by an Iraqi militia, is alive and stressed Prime Minister [of Iraq Mohammed Shia] al-Sudani is working for her release," the reporter said on X.

On July 5, 2023, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tsurkov was being held by the Kataib Hezbollah group in Iraq after entering the country on a Russian passport for scientific purposes. Israel's Kan radio reported that Tsurkov is a researcher of Syria and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Her academic work focused on comparing the movement of Iraqi Shiite Imam Muqtada al-Sadr, known as the Sadrists, and Lebanese formations.

In July 2023, Al Hadath television reported that Iraq was investigating the Tsurkov kidnapping case. According to the report, Baghdad viewed the case as a matter of national security.