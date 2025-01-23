MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. About half of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) territory should be examined for unexploded ordnance and mines of the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko said at a press conference at TASS.

"At least 50% of the LPR territory needs to be thoroughly surveyed [for unexploded munitions and mines]," Marochko said.

He specified that the territory where the frontline stretched in 2014 is essentially a minefield. The part of the region controlled by Kiev before the special military operation has also been thoroughly mined by Ukrainian forces for several years. The demining of certain sites, such as the Schastyinskaya power plant, takes a long time, up to several months. Meanwhile, victims of accidental explosions among civilians are reported every month.

"People are already trying to return to their normal lives. Someone goes fishing, someone goes to the forest and immediately gets blown up by anti-personnel mines, like Lepestok [PFM-1 mines], which are laid there. They are also very hard to locate, as they have plastic casings," the expert added.