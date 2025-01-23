DONETSK, January 23. /TASS/. Servicemen from a Ukrainian garrison in Velikaya Novosyolka have been abandoning critically injured personnel, assisting only those capable of moving independently, Kirill Kozlov, a prisoner from the 110th separate mechanized brigade, disclosed to TASS.

"I know that if your leg is injured and you cannot move on your own, you are practically dead. Nobody will extract you if you are immobile. However, if it’s an arm injury, you are expected to make it out yourself. If it’s a [wound to the] leg, you are left behind—no one will assist you," the POW explained.

Moreover, he pointed out that when deployed to the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers are assured of medical evacuation in case of injury, but in reality, it does not happen.

Kozlov was captured to the north of Velikaya Novosyolka several days ago. Prior to serving in the military, he was a lawyer in Odessa.