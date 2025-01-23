Russian troops liberate Solyonoye community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Solyonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Solyonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 40 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchansk and Maliye Prokhody in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 40 personnel, three motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 530 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Glushkovka and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 530 personnel, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 16 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns, among them two NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 280 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Mayaki, Chervonoye, Chasov Yar and Podolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 280 personnel, eight field artillery guns and a motor vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 570 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novovasilevka, Novoyelizavetovka, Peschanoye and Slavyanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 570 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles and a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Razliv, Velikaya Novosyolka, Otradnoye and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, four infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicle in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zmeyevka, Tokarevka, Antonovka and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 60 personnel, five motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces pound Ukraine’s military-industrial sites over past day

Russian forces struck military airfields and infrastructure of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, critical gas supply sites of energy infrastructure supporting the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 144 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 29 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 29 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,739 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,877 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,616 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.