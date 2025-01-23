Thousands of deminers needed to clear liberated areas from mines — expert

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. In order to completely demine all the territories liberated over the course of the special military operation, thousands of experts will be needed, Andrey Shenaurin, the director of the Fund for the Development of Humanitarian Demining and Support for Defense Engineering Projects, said.

"Several thousand people are needed there. There needs to be a system, a training program. Not just anyone can become a deminer. The selection process is very intensive. There is a significant shortage of specialists," he said at a panel discussion at the TASS press center, dedicated to economic recovery in the liberated areas and the matter of humanitarian demining.

According to the expert, more than 150 humanitarian deminers have been trained since 2023. After their training, they were placed with the Complete Technic company and the EMERCOM-Demining center specializing in humanitarian demining and blast operations.

Shenaurin noted that the fund supplies military students to the Russian Armed Forces' International anti-mine center, which holds the exclusive right to train humanitarian deminers. "Private actors do not have the right to train to be a deminer, [it can be done] only as part of specialized engineer units - private engineering demining companies. This is why the fund has undertaken this mission," he explained.