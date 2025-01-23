Medvedev discusses increasing production of air defense means with special commission

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has discussed increasing production of Russian air defense means and enhancing protection of industrial and other facilities against enemy attacks at a meeting of the special group of the military-industrial commission in the Bryansk Region.

"We will discuss the issues of ensuring protection of industrial infrastructure facilities and the storage facilities of the Federal Agency for State Reserves," he said in a video published on the VKontakte social network.

He noted that during a working visit to Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region "during a meeting of the special group of the Russian military and industrial commission, we reviewed the issues of additionally increasing production of air defense means in order to protect civilian facilities and the facilities of industrial and military infrastructure."

Medvedev also pointed out that he visited a chemical plant in Bryansk which earlier was attacked "by various munitions and drones." "It was necessary to check out the situation there," he explained, adding that the plant continues fulfilling the state procurement order.

According to him, members of the commission earlier agreed to return to the matter and quite recently he reported on it to the Russian president who issued "relevant directions.".