Chinese cars sales in Russia surged by 70% in 2024 — association

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Sales of Chinese cars in the Russian market gained 70% year on year to 962,000 units, head of the Russian Automobile Dealers Association (ROAD) Alexey Podschekolding said at a press conference.

"Certainly, Chinese brands grew significantly. There were 565,000 [cars sold]; the figure became 962,000," the head of the association said.

More than 600 Chinese dealerships opened in 2024. As of December 1, 2024, the number of dealer centers of Chinese brands presented in Russia totaled 2,754," he noted.