Russia to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian crimes against civilians on Jan 24

UNITED NATIONS, January 23. /TASS/. Russia will convene an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members on Friday, the main topic of which will be the Ukrainian crimes against civilians, the Russian permanent mission to the UN said in a statement.

"On January 24, Russia will convene an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members on the topic 'Outside the battlefield: atrocities committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against the civilian population,' starting at 10:00 a.m. New York time (3 p.m. GMT)," the statement said.

An Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members allows pressing issues to be discussed not only among the members themselves, but also with the participation of other countries and representatives of civil society. Named after Venezuelan diplomat Diego Arria, who first organized such meetings at the UN in 1992, the format requires the participation of all Security Council members.