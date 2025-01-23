High-level US-Russia contacts give hope for settlement in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. The intention of the United States and Russia to establish direct presidential contacts gives hope for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"If direct contacts between [US President] Donald Trump and [his Russian counterpart] Vladimir Putin are established, we will have a very good hope that the war on the territory of our neighbor may finally end," the top Hungarian diplomat said at a press conference after a meeting in Budapest with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

"The US and Russian presidents should talk directly to each other again after many years, and I think that at the moment we cannot imagine a more encouraging scenario than direct contacts between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin," Szijjarto emphasized.

"We have high hopes for Donald Trump and hope that thanks to direct US-Russia talks, the war in the neighboring country can end," the foreign minister added.

He recalled that Hungary has consistently advocated keeping diplomatic channels of communication with Russia open, including to discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.