Kiev's attacks on Russian facilities meant to ‘scare people’ — Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Kiev is constantly trying to take military actions on Russia’s territory and its bombardments of civilian infrastructure are often intended to "scare people," the Russian Security Council’s Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of a special group of the Military-Industrial Commission.

"The enemy constantly tries to conduct military operations on the territory of our country. The aim is clear: to reduce the potential of our armed forces and weaken the economy of the state, or sometimes to just scare people, when civilian infrastructure comes under fire," he said.

Medvedev pointed out that these attacks, some of them a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s interior, were causing damage to Russian infrastructure, which had to be repaired.

"There is enough work to be done in this respect," he added.