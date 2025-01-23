Putin's interview with Fridman may happen, but not soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may agree to give an interview to US reporter Lex Fridman, but it is not a matter of the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"[Lex Fridman] knows full well that it’s not a matter of the near term for the president to feel the need to give an interview. There must be some conditions that require further clarification. He will at least be one of those whom we will review and recommend to the president," Peskov stated.

He also noted that the Kremlin is "in touch" with the American journalist. "He reached out to us. He said that first he would like to come to Moscow - he comes from here, from our area - and discuss the possibility of an interview with the president," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, Fridman stated that he planned to travel to Russia, where he hoped to interview Putin. In early January, Fridman interviewed Vladimir Zelensky. He explained his desire to speak with the Russian president as stemming from a wish to make a small contribution to the establishment of peace.

Last February, US journalist Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin. Peskov noted at the time that by giving that interview Putin had achieved his main goal - to break through the information blockade in the West and be heard.