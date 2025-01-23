Yura Borisov nominated for Oscar for his role in Anora

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. Russian actor Yura Borisov has been nominated for an Oscar award for his supporting role in American director Sean Baker's Anora (2024). The event is being broadcast on the website of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Several other actors will compete with Borisov for the award: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, 2024), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown, 2024), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, 2024), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, 2024).

Actress Micky Madison, who played the lead character in Anora, has received a nomination for Best Actress. Sean Baker has been nominated for Best Director.

Borisov was previously nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his work in Anora and competed for a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor category.

The announcement of the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards has been postponed twice due to the fires raging in Los Angeles, which have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 buildings. The ceremony is expected to take place on March 2.