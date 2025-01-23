Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Syria situation in phone call — ministry

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the unfolding situation in Syria during a telephone conversation, and stressed how important it is that all external actors work together to help the country find its footing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"During their conversation, the ministers exchanged views on the evolving situation in and around Syria," the statement reads. "They reaffirmed the need for unconditional respect for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that the foreign ministers "underscored the importance of uniting the efforts of all ‘external players’ who can genuinely contribute to a comprehensive resolution of the situation in Syria, ensuring the legitimate rights of all Syrian citizens, regardless of their political views and ethnic or religious affiliations."

"The ministers agreed to maintain close contact on the Syrian issue and other pertinent regional and international matters," the statement added.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025.

Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.