MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not see Russian actor Yury Borisov’s Oscar nomination as the end of "canceling" Russian culture in the West.

"No," the Kremlin official said replying to a question by TASS as to whether nominating a Russian actor for the major US film award indicate the end of this "cancel culture."

Borisov has been nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in American director Sean Baker’s Anora (2024).