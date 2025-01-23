MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard’s fighters destroyed a Gvozdika motorized artillery system of the Ukrainian army by a kamikaze drone in the Kursk Region, its press office reported on Thursday.

"The Russian National Guard’s commandos destroyed a Soviet-made 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer of the Ukrainian army. It was uncovered during surveillance of enemy positions and was destroyed by a fiber-optic kamikaze drone in a precision strike," the press office said in a statement.

The 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system is designed to suppress and eliminate enemy manpower, artillery and mortar batteries, destroy fortified gun emplacements and make passages in minefields and roadblocks.