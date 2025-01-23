GENEVA, January 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s absolute victory in its armed conflict with Russia is impossible to imagine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I am not saying Ukraine must defeat Russia, there is no chance of a Ukrainian victory parade in Red Square, obviously not," the Polish leader noted.

On January 19, British Conservative politician, billionaire and member of the House of Lords Michael Ashcroft in an opinion column for the Daily Express stressed that "there is only going to be one winner in the long run: Russia."

On June 14, 2024, during a meeting with the leadership of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the country’s conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, including the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya, and Ukraine renouncing its NATO membership ambitions. The rights, freedoms and interests of its Russian-speaking population need to be ensured, too. Moscow also insists that all Western sanctions on Russia be lifted and that Ukraine’s non-aligned and non-nuclear status be guaranteed.