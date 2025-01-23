MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. All European countries may face external interference of the Maidan type, but not all of them take measures to counter this interference, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's statement that foreign experts who participated in Ukraine's Maidan are operating in the country, the spokesman said: "Our vis-a-vis in Slovakia know better when they draw such conclusions. And it is obvious that no country, including those in Western Europe, is immune from interference in its internal affairs at the present time."

According to him, "even the largest European countries have recently experienced examples of such rather aggressive interference." "But it is another thing that some countries take decisive measures against such interference, while others prefer to patiently endure any humiliation," Peskov concluded.