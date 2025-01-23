Bomb detector Cyberscan-3000 replenishes toolkit of Russian bomb disposal specialists

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The experimental engineering and industrial bureau Explomet has included in its line of products a highly sensitive tactical magnetometer Cyberscan-3000, capable of detecting explosive items at depths to 6 meters, the company's CEO Alexey Fominykh has said.

"In the line of our products, in addition to the mine detector Alfamarin-5000 our customers now can see the magnetometer Cyberscan-3000. While the mine detector allows for clearing the terrain of anti-personnel mines planted at depths from 50 cm to 1 meter, this magnetometer is designed to probe into the ground to a depth of 6 meters," Fominykh said in a roundtable discussion at the TASS press center dedicated to the restoration of economic activity in the liberated territories and the organization of humanitarian demining.

At this depth Cyberscan is capable of detect a FAB-500 bomb, which, after being dropped from an airplane, failed to explode and went deep into the ground. The function of the new magnetometer is to search for unexploded ordnance deep below the surface.

Fominykh explained that the Cyberscan-3000 would be useful for humanitarian demining specialists in laying pipelines and electric power cables to rule out explosions in the process of drilling and digging.