WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. President of the United States Donald Trump says that the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine now depends entirely on Moscow, and that Kiev is ready to negotiate.

"You're going to have to ask Russia. Ukraine is ready to make a deal," President Trump said speaking via online video conference with participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos in response to a question whether the conflict in Ukraine could be settled within a one-year period.