Peskov disagrees with Trump's assessment of Soviet Union's role in World War II

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed disagreement with US President Donald Trump's words about the auxiliary role of the Soviet Union in World War II.

"In this case, you have mentioned an opinion on which it is probably possible to disagree with Mr. President [Donald Trump] with all due respect," he said.

"Let's not forget, after all, that President Trump has already noted that there is an ocean between America and Europe. That war, the theater of that war, and the deaths of tens of millions of people took place on a different continent, not in America," Peskov noted, commenting on Trump's call not to forget that Russia "helped" the United States to win World War II.