Kremlin says there are issues in Russian economy though situation stable overall

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. There are issues in the Russian economy now, same as in almost all countries, though overall the situation is stable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The situation [in the Russian economy] is estimated as stable, with the stock of strength in place. There are issues as well, though unfortunately, issues exist in almost all countries in the world now," he said.

High economic growth rates persist in Russia despite certain problems, Peskov noted.

"Quite high [economic] growth rates persist despite certain problems, though the issue is that the economy of all countries of the world is facing problems now. In this case Russia is no exception," he said.