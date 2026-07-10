Authorities doing their best to protect refineries, maintain fuel output — Deputy PM Novak

MOKSHINO /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. Russian authorities are doing everything possible to strengthen the protection of oil refineries and utilize their capacities to maintain fuel output, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

According to him, the Russian fuel market is experiencing shortages as refineries have been partially sidelined for repairs following drone attacks.

"Nevertheless, we are doing everything to strengthen the protection of our oil refineries. The government is also doing everything possible to ensure capacity utilization and sufficient production volumes," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

He noted that the authorities intend to ensure additional fuel shipments to the regions. "We are currently working hard to provide additional supplies during this period," he added.

Novak previously told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel volumes to supply the domestic market, but panic buying had led to a demand surge of approximately 20-30%. He noted that restructuring the system's logistics to meet these needs would take some time.