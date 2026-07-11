No US officials attending consultations on Iran in Oman — CBS

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. No US negotiators are taking part in consultations on Iran being held in Oman on Saturday, Jennifer Jacobs, a reporter for CBS News, wrote on X, citing a White House official.

Neither US Vice President JD Vance, nor Secretary of State Marco Rubio, or the US leader’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, or Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has arrived for consultations in Oman, her post reads. "No US technical team," Jacobs added, explaining that "the Americans will keep up a remote conversation with Omanis and Qataris as negotiations are ongoing."

On Friday, CBS reported that US President Donald Trump had directed Vance, Rubio and other senior US officials to continue negotiations with Iran. According to the US leader, the United States agreed to continue talks to resolve the conflict at Iran’s request, but the ceasefire is over.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, during his trip to Oman. The two foreign ministers discussed mechanisms for ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz. They paid special attention to establishing "appropriate mechanisms for ensuring safe passage of vessels" through the waterway under Article 5 of the US-Iranian memorandum, according to a statement following the meeting.

Overnight into July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran struck US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. The Islamic Republic accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.