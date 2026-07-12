Starship to perform its 13th test flight on July 16 — SpaceX

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. US company SpaceX plans to hold the 13th test launch of its Starship spacecraft's prototype on July 16.

"Starship's thirteenth flight test is preparing to launch as early as Thursday, July 16," the company said on the X social network.

Starship carries 20 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, six of which are equipped with cameras to monitor the spacecraft’s heat shield during the spaceflight lasting about an hour.

The previous test launch took place in May, when SpaceX launched Starship S39, the premier prototype of the company’s third-generation (V3) spacecraft. However, it exploded after splashdown. SpaceX experts said its specialists had updated its software, fixing problems identified during the 12th launch.