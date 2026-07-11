Oman, Iran agree to continue talks on security in Hormuz Strait

DOHA, July 11. /TASS/. Oman and Iran agreed to continue consultations on ensuring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani Foreign Ministry said following a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats in Muscat.

"The sides agreed to continue these discussions at the technical and political levels to reach necessary agreements in line with international law," the ministry said in a statement. The talks between Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, were organized "against the background of the impact from recent developments" in the region, the ministry added.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two top diplomats paid special attention to establishing "appropriate mechanisms for ensuring safe passage of vessels" through the waterway under Article 5 of the US-Iranian memorandum.