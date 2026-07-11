Death toll from Venezuela earthquake rises to 4,333

CARACAS, July 11. /TASS/. The death toll from last month’s major earthquake in Venezuela has climbed to 4,333, Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Bolivarian Republic’s National Assembly, told Venezolana de Television.

According to him, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. As many as 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 6,462 people have been rescued in relief operations, and 31,193 others received treatment in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Assistance has been provided to 86,794 families, 18,437 people have been accommodated at 94 tent camps, and 9,766 metric tons of food has been distributed to those affected.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two series of tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. Their epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, ten kilometers apart. After the doublet earthquakes, 1,202 aftershocks were registered.