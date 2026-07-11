Oman suggests organizing two separate maritime routes in Strait of Hormuz — TV

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. Oman has suggested setting up two maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, each controlled separately, CNN reported citing sources.

The tentative proposal is yet to be agreed.

According to CNN sources, both corridors will remain open for navigation. The Southern Corridor, running through Oman’s territorial waters, will operate under pre-war conditions, allowing free passage of ships. Those willing to sail along the Northern Corridor will require prior approval from Iran, but no tolls will be imposed on them.

Earlier, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said after talks between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat that the sides agreed to continue consultations aimed at ensuring security and free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.