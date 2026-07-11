Israel strikes Hezbollah radicals transferring missiles into southern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 11. /TASS/. The Israeli military spotted two groups of Hezbollah radicals transferring anti-tank missiles and weapons into the Security Zone in southern Lebanon and struck them from the air, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday.

"IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists transferring anti-tank missiles within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon. The terrorists entered the Security Zone in a vehicle and unloaded anti-tank missiles <…> into a structure in the area. After additional Hezbollah terrorists transferred more weapons into the structure and entered it, the IDF struck the terrorists from the air in order to remove the threat," the statement reads.

According to the IDF, "following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, confirming the presence of weapons inside the structure.".