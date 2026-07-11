Lebanon to take part in Rome talks with Israel in mid-July — diplomat

BEIRUT, July 11. /TASS/. Lebanon will send a delegation to Rome for a sixth round of bilateral talks with Israel under the auspices of the United States on July 15-16, an Arab diplomat in Beirut told TASS.

"The decision was made after Israel announced its intentions to start withdrawing its troops, beginning early next week, from southern districts where `pilot zones’ will be established under the Lebanese Army’s control," the diplomat explained.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement following five rounds of talks held in Washington under the aegis of the United States. In line with it, the Lebanese armed forces should gradually restore "effective sovereign control over all Lebanese territory."

On June 29, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed US assistance to the deployment of the Lebanese military in those areas with US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper in Beirut. However, Israel has delayed the pullout of troops from three areas north and south of the Litani River, the first to come under the control of the Lebanese army.