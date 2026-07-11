Poland, France hold first consultations on nuclear umbrella project — MFA

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Polish and French officials have held the first consultations to discuss French President Emmanuel Macron’s `nuclear umbrella’ initiative, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"As a follow-up to the French president's proposal to engage in a strategic dialogue on forward deterrence with European partners, Poland and France held the first consultations of the Steering Group for Nuclear Cooperation, which took place in Paris on 10 July 2026," the Polish MFA said in a post on X.

Warsaw did not elaborate, saying only that the two delegations "focused on Europe’s current security situation."

Earlier, Macron announced France’s intentions to adopt the concept of "advanced deterrence," which involves joint exercises with partner countries, as well as the deployment of elements of France’s strategic forces on the territory of other countries on the European continent. The French leader also announced plans to increase the country’s nuclear arsenal and said that Paris no longer intends to disclose the exact number of warheads.