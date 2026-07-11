Nine civilians injured in Ukrainian attack on passenger bus in DPR — governor

DONETSK, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked a passenger bus near the urban settlement of Starobeshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), leaving nine people injured, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

Earlier, the governor said one civilian was killed and 15 others were injured in Ukrainian attacks over Saturday.

"Nine people were injured in an attack on a regular bus en route from Novy Svet to Donetsk on the Donetsk-Novoazovsk-Sedovo motorway near the urban locality of Starobeshevo in the Starobeshevo municipality," Pushilin wrote on his channel on Max.