Europe may agree to tolls for maritime traffic in Strait of Hormuz — newspaper

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. European countries do not mind paying a fee for crossing the Strait of Hormuz in the form of a voluntary contribution, The Guardian newspaper wrote.

European governments believe that the payment should be regulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations. As an example, they suggest the current situation in the Strait of Malacca: although no official tolls are imposed on ships willing to cross it, national governments and private corporations are making voluntary contributions into special funds to compensate for coastal countries’ costs of patrolling the strait and protecting its environment.

According to The Guardian, a similar proposal has been drafted by Oman in cooperation with UK lawyers.

The newspaper said that the government of Oman is ready to send its legal experts to Tehran for a detailed discussion about the initiative.