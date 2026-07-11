Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fires warning shots at ship in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, July 12. /TASS/. Members of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have fired warning shots at a vessel that attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route a few hours ago, the IRGC said in a statement, published by the IRIB broadcaster.

"Warning shots were fired at a vessel that turned off its systems and therefore presented a threat to maritime traffic. The ship was stopped," the statement reads.

Due to the incident, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice, the IRGC added.