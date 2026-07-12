Pentagon’s chief says Iran is paying for its bad choice

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. After a new series of US strikes on Iran, US Secretary of War Pete Heseth said Tehran is paying for its poor choice.

"Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay," he wrote on the X social network.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed earlier in the day that the US military had started another wave of strikes against targets in Iran. Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on the X social network citing a US administration official the attacks targeted radars, storage and launch facilities for missiles and drones, as well as air defense sites.

Prior to that, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said it had fired warning shots at a vessel that attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route. Due to the incident, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice, IRGC added.