Russian MiG-31 fighter scrambled to intercept Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

Russian radars detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 26, the Center said.

"A MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent it from violating Russia’s state border. The Russian fighter’s crew approached the air object at a safe distance and identified it as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft," the National Defense Control Center said.

The Norwegian military plane was not allowed to violate the Russian state border, the Center stressed.

"After the foreign military plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," it said.

The Russian fighter’s entire flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the National Defense Control Center stressed.