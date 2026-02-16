PM Orban accuses Ukraine of financing Hungarian opposition

BUDAPEST, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine is financing the Hungarian opposition and interfering in the upcoming parliamentary elections to bring about a change of government in the country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on recent insults by Vladimir Zelensky at journalists’ request.

Speaking at a press conference in Budapest after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the prime minister said that Ukrainians had decided to become "active players" in Hungary’s election campaign, as "the election results matter to them." "They are participating in this campaign with all their might and resources. We know they are financing our opponents, and we know how they are doing it," Orban said, adding that Ukrainians "will also have to be defeated," just like the opposition.

Earlier, the Hungarian government accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere in the country’s domestic affairs to support the opposition Tisza party. Budapest believes that Kiev is seeking to bring about a change of power in Hungary, as the current leadership is hindering Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and refusing to provide military assistance in the conflict with Russia. Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12.