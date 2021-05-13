Putin hands down instructions to tighten requirements for civilian gun ownership

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 13. /TASS/. Requirements for civilian gun ownership need to be tightened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with cabinet members on Thursday.
He was confident that the Investigative Committee would thoroughly investigate the circumstances of a tragic incident in the city of Kazan, where nine people were killed and 23 suffered wounds in a school shooting.
"At the same time, I believe that in order to prevent such crimes, there is a need to significantly tighten requirements for civilian gun ownership and strengthen control over civilian-owned firearms. Decisions on the matter should be justifiable and, of course, tough," Putin pointed out.
According to the president, "all officials who issue gun ownership permits and provide the necessary documents to weapons owners should have a personal responsibility." "We must eliminate situations where people, for instance, can simply buy medical certificates, sometimes even without undergoing a checkup," Putin emphasized.