All those affected by school shooting in Kazan to receive necessary assistance, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 13. /TASS/. All those affected by the school shooting in Kazan will receive the necessary assistance and support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks at a meeting with the government.

"Let me stress once again: Tatarstan, everyone who faced this misfortune, the families that have been affected will certainly receive all the necessary support and assistance," the president said.

All healthcare opportunities will be used in order to save lives of those injured in Kazan’s school shooting, Putin asserted.

"I will emphasize, undoubtedly, we are using all the opportunities of our healthcare, including the leading clinics. We have already engaged the best surgeons, other medical specialists, the modern equipment, medicines," the head of state said. He said that saving lives of those injured in the Kazan shooting represents the most important task.