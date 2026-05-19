BELGOROD, May 19. /TASS/. Air defense units of Russia’s Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed more than 90 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov direction since the beginning of May, the chief of the 11th Corps’ unmanned systems planning and countermeasures department, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

"Since the beginning of May, fighters of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have downed more than 90 fixed-wing UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region. <...> Radar operators detect enemy targets as they approach the state border, determining their route, type, and speed. The units’ modern technical equipment allows them to identify the position and distance of the UAVs in a timely manner," the officer said.

According to Karta, fighters of the Battlegroup North use drones with high-explosive fragmentation warheads, air defense systems, and mobile armed units to intercept Ukrainian UAVs.