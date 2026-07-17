Multiple explosions heard in Iranian port of Chabahar

DOHA, July 17. /TASS/. Three explosions were heard in Chabahar, an Iranian port city on the coast of the Gulf of Oman, the IRIB broadcaster said.

Other details are unknown.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the American military had commenced another series of strikes against Iran. The Mehr agency has reported a series of explosions near the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island. The cities of Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar-e Imam Khomeyni, Bandar Lengeh and Veysian, as well as Iranshahr Airport, also came under attack.