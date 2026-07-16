Iranian MFA urges Middle Eastern states to stop US from attacking from their territories

TEHRAN, July 16. /TASS/. Iran's Foreign Ministry is urging all Middle Eastern countries hosting US military bases to prohibit Washington from launching strikes against the Islamic Republic from their territories.

"Iran strongly urges the neighboring states on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf to immediately prevent the aggressors from using their territory, as well as their land, sea, and air infrastructure, to carry out attacks on Iran, in order to prevent the continuation and expansion of the war in the region," the Iranian diplomatic department's statement reads.

Iran's Foreign Ministry emphasized that Tehran harbors no "enmity or ill will towards any of its neighbors or countries in the region" and firmly believes that the only path to peace in the region is "mutual understanding and cooperation between the countries of the region without foreign military presence and without US interference."