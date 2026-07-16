Houthis threaten to attack Saudi oil facilities

DOHA, July 16. /TASS/. Yemeni rebel movement leader Ansar Allah (houthis), Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has threatened to strike Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in case of aggression by the kingdom against the rebels.

"All Saudi oil and vital facilities will become targets for our missiles and drones if [Riyadh] is drawn into aggression against our country," he said.

Al-Houthi said that the confrontation "will not be a cakewalk," and promised to "spare no effort" to repel possible attacks. He also demanded that Riyadh "end the blockade and interference in the internal affairs" of Yemen.

On July 13, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of involvement in the strikes on the runway of Sanaa Airport and said that the de-escalation period, which had been in effect since the spring of 2022, had ended. On the same day, the rebels hit the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted ballistic missiles over the south of the kingdom.