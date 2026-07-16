Russian stocks close in the red on Thursday

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Thursday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 4.24% to 2,022.27 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 4.68% to 813.43 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 14 kopecks to 11.58 rubles.

"The MOEX Index has accelerated its decline and is approaching the 2,000-point mark. The Russian stock market remains under pressure from geopolitical factors, with risk levels staying high. <...> Discussions regarding new Western sanctions are ongoing," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment projects the MOEX Index at 2,000-2,150 points, and the dollar and yuan exchange rates at 77-79 rubles and 11.3-11.6 rubles, respectively, on Friday.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index at 2,000-2,100 points on July 17. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates is 76-78 rubles, 88-90 rubles, and 11.2-11.6 rubles, respectively.

According to Tsifra Broker, investors may test the 2,000-point level on the MOEX Index in the coming days amid an unfavorable combination of lower oil prices, uncertainty regarding the future trajectory of the key interest rate, and intensifying anti-Russian rhetoric. Analysts believe momentum persists in the currency market for a further weakening of the ruble toward the upper limits of the 11.2-11.6 rubles per yuan, 77-79 rubles per dollar, and 88-90 rubles per euro ranges.