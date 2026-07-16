Russian-made Supercam S350 drone sees growing demand on world market — producer

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The effective use of the Russian-made Supercam S350 drone in the special military operation in Ukraine has driven increased demand for it on the global market, and the drone manufacturer has signed contracts with new foreign customers, Unmanned Systems Group Spokeswoman Yekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS.

"The use of the Russian-made Supercam S350 unmanned aerial vehicle in the special military operation area has generated strong interest among foreign customers in this unmanned system. <…> This year, contracts for the delivery of Supercam UAVs, including the Supercam S350 and the Supercam SX350 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone, have been signed with several new foreign customers for the Company," Unmanned Systems Group said in a statement.

"Unmanned Systems Group also continues successful cooperation with its long-standing partner, the Republic of Belarus, and the Company will continue the deliveries of Supercam S350 and Supercam S150 UAV systems to the republic’s Defense Ministry under new contracts," it said.

The Supercam S350 attracts potential foreign customers’ interest thanks to its versatile capabilities and dual-purpose potential, the Company stressed.

"From 2022 to mid-2026, Unmanned Systems Group specialists have held dozens of presentations and demonstration flights both in Russia and in countries displaying interest in the UAV system for representatives of various defense, security and law-enforcement agencies and government organizations of friendly states from all the continents. The requests to hold such events keep coming both directly to the Company that has developed the UAV system and through various government structures and intermediary organizations. In the first half of 2026 alone, the Company issued over 30 commercial offers in response to requests from potential customers," the Company said.

Unmanned Systems Group is ready to increase the output of Supercam UAV systems to meet customers’ requirements, it added.

"In 2025, the Company’s output grew by about 20% from 2024. In addition to the dual-purpose version, the Company also offers a ‘military-grade’ configuration of the Supercam S350 to the world market: the S350M-E short-range UAV system. The need to formalize the status of military-grade products has emerged due to the offer of the Supercam drone as part of the reconnaissance/strike system jointly with Russian-made multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, the Tornado-S, the Tornado-G, the latest domestic Sarma MLRS and other models. The presentation of the Sarma MLRS jointly with the Supercam S350 (S350M-E) UAV system greatly impressed the international audience in Saudi Arabia," the Company said.

Participation in security drills

Unmanned Systems Group traditionally participates in international drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Company said.

"The drills help demonstrate Supercam UAVs both to CSTO member states and observer countries outside that organization but showing interest in Russian innovations. In 2024, the Supercam S350 was demonstrated in Tajikistan, the Supercam S350 and the Supercam SX350 in Kyrgyzstan. In 2025, the CSTO’s international military exercises with the use of Supercam UAV systems were held in Belarus (the exercise ‘Interaction 2025’ with the use of the Supercam S350 and the Supercam X4), Kyrgyzstan (‘Frontier 2025,’ with the use of the Supercam S350) and Tajikistan (‘Indestructible Brotherhood 2025,’ with the use of the Supercam S350). There are also plans to participate in the entire cycle of drills in 2026," it said.