Dense smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets New York

NEW YORK, July 17. /TASS/. Dense smoke from wildfires in Canada has descended on New York, a TASS correspondent reported.

The smoke came to the metropolis on Wednesday, becoming thicker and thicker. Visibility has dropped to a few hundred meters.

The IQAir website that offers live air quality rankings for major cities worldwide estimates the quality of air in New York at 208, which is consistent with ‘very unhealthy.’

Earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned that the smoke, combined with hot weather, will affect the quality of air in the city and its surroundings. Local residents were advised to take the matter seriously and monitor their health condition.

According to the Canadian authorities, over 800 wildfires are currently raging in the country, and about 100 of them have not yet been brought under control.